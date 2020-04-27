Vikings get high marks for draft, Packers don't

The Vikings had a ton of picks with which to work and seemed to have analytics in mind with a lot of them. Their preparation looked to be strong; whether these guys can actually play, of course, remains to be seen.

And on the other end of the spectrum: The Packers. They drafted like I often do when compiling a fantasy football roster: Forgetting to do any prep work whatsoever, cramming at the last minute, then accidentally picking too many guys at the same position. Wait! I already have a quarterback!

Their cumulative GPA was a dismal 1.31. if this was college, they wouldn’t even be able to stay eligible. That awful mark was compiled by way of a D+, six Ds and one F (from Rotoworld’s Thor Nystrom, who also gave the Vikings an A+).

PFF doled out one of those Ds -- the worst grade on the site -- and Seth Galina wrote of the first-round shocker pick of QB Jordan Love (whom the Packers traded UP to get): “For (Aaron) Rodgers and a team that went to a conference championship game mere months ago, it’s a total waste of impact in 2020.”

In Sharp’s analysis, the Packers were very low on the draft capital value scale. Only seven teams fared worse.