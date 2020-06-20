Vikings' defensive coaches ready to get to work

The co-coordinators have handled their own areas of expertise in meetings. Adam Zimmer, the former linebacker coach, added the young secondary to his duties. He worked this spring from the Zimmer Ridge Ranch in Kentucky alongside his father, who long had a focus on defensive backs. The Vikings used five draft picks on the secondary after five veterans left in free agency.

“Once in a while when we’re sitting on the back porch looking for deer, we get a football idea,” Adam Zimmer said. “He gets the notebook out and we say, ‘What about this?’ Or we get the whiteboard out. It’s been really good.”

An offseason program without practices forced coaches to get creative. Formats for meetings were tweaked weekly to keep players’ attention. Old training camp footage was dug up for teach tape. Rookie defensive linemen, in addition to veterans, had film clips presented by Patterson to illustrate strengths and weaknesses.

“I’m an old teacher. I started off as a teacher,” Patterson said. “We had to get into a teacher mode, not a coach mode. We’re going to be teachers and teach these guys what the scheme is all about, and I think that worked out very well for us.”