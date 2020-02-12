Vikings D has new faces

Despite missing the postseason with an 8-7-1 record, the 2018 team finished fourth in total defense (309.7) and third in pass defense (196.2). For further context, Minnesota's defense finished first in total yards (275.9), passing (192.4) and rushing (83.6) in 2017, when they won 14 games and advanced to the NFC championship game with virtually the same cast of characters.

"I had written down toward the end of the season that I'd kind of like to get another defensive guy in there that has a background in a lot of different things," Zimmer said. "There's some things that (Capers) has done that intrigue me, that I'd like to know more about.

"It's more about just having another set of eyes in there, you see things, and also being able to say, 'Hey, we used to run this pressure, what do you think about this?' Or as we're putting the defensive package together, being able to discuss different things and go from there."

Zimmer seemed particularly interested in what Capers, 69, can do with the team's pass rush.

"I know he's always had really good ideas in the pressure game, defensively," he said.

The Vikings tied with NFC champion San Francisco for fifth in sacks last season with 48. The previous season, Minnesota was third with 50.