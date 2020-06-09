Vikings' Cook planning holdout without new contract

Some in the analytics community would point to Mattison’s productivity, his age (he turns 22 next week) and his price (a cap figure that doesn’t eclipse $1 million until 2022) as reasons why the Vikings should thank Cook for his service after this season and let him go.

Running backs rarely command the kind of money the Vikings gave Adrian Peterson in 2011; McCaffrey’s 1,000-yard seasons as both a runner and receiver last year might make him the exception, but his deal is only fully guaranteed through 2021. Melvin Gordon got only $16 million over two years from the Broncos this spring.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Cook was seeking around $13 million per year, which would put him next to the Texans’ David Johnson and the Jets’ Le’Veon Bell in terms of average annual value.

Cook has lost some leverage in a holdout. Because he was drafted in the second round in 2017 and not the first, he didn’t get a fifth-year option. And the new CBA says players who don’t report for the first day of training camp will not receive an accrued season, even if they show up later. That would leave Cook with just three accrued seasons when his contract expires, making him a restricted (not an unrestricted) free agent in March and giving the Vikings the option to keep him at a reduced price.