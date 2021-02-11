Vikings adjust Reiff's contract

"My teammates, coaches. I love playing here in Minnesota," Reiff said. "Midwest, tough. I like this division. I'm grateful to be here."

Head coach Mike Zimmer, quarterback Kirk Cousins and newly-retired coordinator Gary Kubiak all praised Reiff's fourth season in Minnesota, during which he was tabbed with allowing one sack by Pro Football Focus.

"What a tremendous job he did this year," Cousins said after the Jan. 3 win in Detroit. "He wasn't able to be there [Jan. 3], but just had a great year as a ninth-year pro, was there every single day and played at a really high level."

ZIMMER CAPS STAFF

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings filled out their staff Thursday by hiring Karl Scott as defensive backs coach and Paul Guenther, a longtime colleague of head coach Mike Zimmer, as a senior defensive assistant.

Scott will make his debut in the NFL after spending the last three seasons in the same role at Alabama, where he was a part of the 2020 national championship team. He had previous stops at Texas Tech, Louisiana Tech, Southeastern Louisiana, Tusculum and Delta State.