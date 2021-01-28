Vikings adding McCardell to coaching staff

The Vikings' offensive coaching staff for 2021 appears to be coming into form.

Though the moves have not been finalized, league sources said the Vikings are expected to hire former Jaguars receivers coach Keenan McCardell for the same role in Minnesota. New Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer decided not to keep the 16-year NFL veteran on the Jaguars' staff.

Plans for McCardell to join the Vikings' staff would continue to suggest quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak will become the new offensive coordinator, with wide receivers coach Andrew Janocko (a former college quarterback) replacing Kubiak as the QB coach. The Vikings could also add a veteran coach to provide another perspective, as they've done with former head coaches like Gary Kubiak and Dom Capers in the past.

McCardell, who ranks 24th in NFL history with 883 receptions and won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2002, was Stefon Diggs' position coach at Maryland. In an interview with the Star Tribune in 2018, Diggs called McCardell one of the best coaches he's ever had, adding, "He taught me how to get open, essentially, and that's why I held him to such a high standard."