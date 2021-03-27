Vikings add safety Woods to defense

MINNEAPOLIS — Following a season where the Vikings fielded a defense that Mike Zimmer called "the worst one I've ever had," they've spent much of their time in free agency addressing a position group the coach considers his pride and joy.

The team is signing former Cowboys safety Xavier Woods to a one-year deal, a source confirmed on Saturday afternoon. The contract, worth a reported $2.25 million, figures to place Woods in line to replace Anthony Harris, who signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last week. Woods and Mackensie Alexander — who agreed to a one-year deal on Friday night to return to the Vikings — are expected to take physicals at the Vikings' practice facility on Monday. Both players' deals would become official if they pass their physicals.

Woods, a sixth-round pick in Dallas in 2017, played for new Vikings defensive backs coach Karl Scott at Louisiana Tech in 2015, creating a connection to bring the safety to Minnesota. He'd established himself as a solid coverage safety in 2018 and 2019 before struggling last year, when he gave up four touchdowns and allowed quarterbacks to post a 129.0 passer rating when targeting him, according to Pro Football Focus.