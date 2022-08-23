Verlander fires six no-hit innings in Astros' win over Twins

HOUSTON — With the way he was pitching — and the way the Twins have been hitting — there was a very real possibility Tuesday night that Justin Verlander could have written his name into the history books once more.

The 39-year-old, who has three no-hitters in his career and has a good chance to win his third Cy Young Award, stifled the Twins for the entirety of his outing, striking out 10.

But because of a pitch count that reached the 90s in the sixth inning, Verlander’s chance for history was cut short — and it was Carlos Correa, the former Astro, who snapped Houston’s combined bid right after Verlander’s departure.

Though the no-hit bid fell short and the outcome of the game never really felt as if it was in doubt — the Twins lost 4-2 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park and are now on a four-game slide — the game featured plenty of drama.

While the Astros (79-45) sent their ace to the mound for the series opener, the Twins (62-59) countered with Aaron Sanchez, called up Tuesday from Triple-A. Sanchez, against his former team, was in relatively good shape through four innings — but his start was inadvertently cut short in the fifth inning with the Twins trailing 2-0.

Sanchez hit Astros second baseman Jose Altuve on the leg to lead off the frame, and as Altuve made his way toward first base, the two exchanged words. The benches cleared, though there was no real contact between the teams. Correa, a good friend of Altuve’s, seemingly played peacemaker, speaking individually with both Sanchez and Altuve.

At some point, the Twins were charged with a mound visit after manager Rocco Baldelli exchanged a couple words with Sanchez.

Sanchez walked the next batter, Yuli Gurriel, prompting pitching coach Pete Maki to stroll out of the dugout for what the Twins thought was a routine mound visit.

But by rule, since it was the second mound visit of the inning, the Twins were forced to remove Sanchez immediately. An irate Baldelli tried to plead his case to no avail, earning himself an ejection in the process.

Cole Sands entered and successfully extracted the Twins from the jam. But his outing, too, was cut short — this one by injury. Sands was smoked by a Gurriel line drive on his right arm in the seventh inning, forcing him out of the game.

Center fielder Nick Gordon left the game early, too, innings after a visit from Baldelli and head athletic trainer Michael Salazar. The Twins said he was being treated for dizziness.