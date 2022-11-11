Velva-Drake-Anamoose holds off Central Cass

FARGO — One yard separated the Central Cass Squirrels from a late-game lead and a potential state championship Friday morning at the Fargodome as the Velva-Drake-Anamoose-Garrison Aggies held on late to win the 11B state championship 22-20.

The Aggies stopped Cass’ Brayden Mitchell on fourth-and-1 with 1:11 remaining in the game.

Cass had one more possession after forcing an Aggies punt, which gave them two more tries to hit the end zone with 13 seconds left.

Mitchell threw a 15-yard pass to Owen Wiersma on the first play but the second play ended with Mitchell, again, being tackled by the Velva defense as time expired.

The Squirrels ended the season 9-3 in the program's first state championship game appearance since 1980.

Squirrels head coach Tommy Butler summed up his feelings with one word: “proud.”

“I’m proud to be these guys' coach,” he said. “These guys fought hard and played their butts off. Just to be here, this crowd was unreal and the community support was unbelievable like they always are. Just proud to be the coach of this team and proud of the way these guys played and the way they handled themselves through adversity throughout the entire season and this game.”

Butler added that the 2022 Squirrels will be a team remembered in Central Cass history for years to come.

“They’re an unbelievable group and a special group,” he said. “They will go down in history here in Casselton.”

Velva scored the go-ahead touchdown on Ben Schepp's 1-yard charge with 5:57 remaining in the game.

Mitchell ended the day 14-of-18 for 157 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Wiersma ate up 149 yards on the ground on 18 carries and Wisnewski picked up 45 yards and a touchdown on seven tries.

Cooper Johnson led Squirrels receivers with 92 yards on four receptions while Wiersma (38 yards) and Lemar (27 yards, one touchdown) each had five receptions.

Marcus Biffert led the Squirrels' defense with nine tackles while Wisnewski and Ryan Stafford each had seven. All three had six unassisted tackles.

Butler said the team entered the game feeling it could compete against a strong Velva team.

“All week we really believed we had a chance but there is a reason (Velva) is undefeated,” he said. “They’re a really good team and well coached. They don’t make mistakes. They're good and I give them credit. Coach (Larry) Sandy is an unbelievable coach. Their staff did a great job getting them prepared and my (staff) did a great job getting us prepared. It was just a great game. We just came up on the short end.”

Velva ended the season 13-0 and earned the 10th state title of Sandy's career.

JAMESTOWN 46, FARGO NORTH 28

FARGO — Jamestown’s Payton Hochhalter had quite the day with seven touchdowns — three passing, three rushing and one receiving — to help propel the Blue Jays to a 46-28 win over Fargo North in the 11A state championship game at the Fargodome.

While the Spartans were within two possessions of the Blue Jays entering the half, untimely turnovers and mistakes allowed Jamestown to pull away.

“Obviously (Jamestown) is a very good football team,” said Fargo North coach Adam Roland. “We made too many mistakes and we played behind the chains a bit offensively. We had plays set up where we shot ourselves in the foot. It’s one of those things when you go up against a good team, you can’t do that.”

North entered the playoffs as the fifth seed following a year that started well but tailed off as it went on. However, Roland never lost faith in his team.

“We were excited going into the season and we started off really good,” he said. “We faltered a little bit towards the middle and end of the season but we never lost faith, never lost hope and we never lost sight of what we wanted to do which was get to this game.”

North ended the season 7-5 and the Spartans say goodbye to a small senior class. A small senior class, though, also means several key players — like Haugo, Sem and Welk — will return next year.

Jamestown's offense was led by Hochhalter’s seven touchdowns which included two passes to Nathaniel Walz of 2 and 38 yards. He had another TD pass to Jackson Walters from 27 yards out.

In addition to taking it in on the ground three times, Hochhalter also caught a pass from Walters that he turned into a 35-yard touchdown. On that play, Hochhalter handed the ball off to Walters then rolled out to the left, getting open for the pass downfield.

Hochhalter was 16-of-25 for 296 yards passing. Walz hauled in five passes for 129 yards while Aden Braun's 94 rushing yards led the team.

Hochhalter earned Senior Athlete of the Year while coach Bill Nelson earned Coach of the Year honors.

Nelson said the win to become back-back state champions was “surreal.”

“The kids put in a lot of time, the coaches put in a lot of time. I get labeled as head coach but that’s just a label. There are a lot of people behind the scenes that do a heck of a lot of work,” Nelson said. “We knew there was a possibility (of repeating) with the group of kids we had. We had to go through some highs and lows. It just continued to build and continued to build. It’s a pretty resilient group of young men.”