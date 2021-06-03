Valley City tops Jamestown

Valley City pitcher Hailey Schaefer wasn’t messing around in the North Dakota Class A state softball tournament quarterfinals.
She racked up 12 strikeouts, including five in the first two innings, as the Hi-Liners defeated Jamestown 10-3 on Thursday at Fort Lincoln Field. The East Region champion Hi-Liners (17-8) advanced to Friday's state semifinals.
Schaefer's outing was nearly mistake free, but even after a slip up, she bounced back. Jamestown’s Jenna Fischer hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning, but Schaefer rebounded and struck out the next three batters.
“You’ve got to give credit to the hitter — it’s a good hit,” Schaefer said. “But then you’ve just got to know, ‘OK, I’ve got to throw better here,’ so they know there’s going to be no funny business here.”
Schaefer dominated the first time through the West No. 4 Blue Jays batting order, hardly allowing a batter to make contact through the first two innings. The combination of velocity on her fastball with a solid changeup kept hitters off-balance.
"You can mess up the hitter’s timing (with the changeup,)" Schaefer said. "And it helps you get ahead in counts and lets you know whether they’re going to swing or not."
Valley City jumped out to an early lead, scoring four runs in the first inning and adding two more in the second. The Hi-Liners sent 10 batters to the plate in the first inning that saw Lexi Leroux, Dylann Diegel, Emma Mielke, and Hailey Thoreson cross the plate.
Thoreson said that fast start helped them calm their nerves. It gave Valley City confidence that it could beat a Jamestown team that swept the Hi-Liners 6-4 and 19-3 in a regular season meeting back in April.
“It started off a little — we were all tense,” Thoreson said. “We got that win on Saturday against West Fargo. And now we’re all nervous here, coming all the way from Valley City. But we all settled down.
“This game really fire-starts us. We lost bad the first time we played Jamestown and this gives us the confidence going into tomorrow. We know that we can do it.”
Thoreson reached in all four plate appearances. She was 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs, two runs scored, a walk and reached on a strike-three wild pitch. She drove in Schaefer’s courtesy runner and Diegel with a triple to right to extend the Hi-Liners lead to 10-3 in the sixth.
“I think I kind of surprised myself a little bit (with the triple),” Thoreson said. “I slowly ran to first, but we picked it up and we got there. It was a shock to the system, but I got there.”
Diegel was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs for Valley City, while Mielke was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Jada Nelson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Jamestown leadoff hitter McKenna Jackson was 2-for-4 with a pair of singles. Ella Roaldson, Jenna Fischer, Addisyn Douty, and Marin Rasmussen all had one hit each for the Jays.