Utah ends USC's playoff hopes

Utah defeated USC Friday night 47-24 in the PAC-12 championship game in Las Vegas Friday night, opening the door for Ohio State or Alabama to make the College Football Playoff.

The loss knocks the 11-2 Trojans out of contention. Utah improved to 10-3 with the victory and earned a spot in the Rose Bowl.

USC was ranked fourth in the latest CFP rankings released on Tuesday. Ohio State (11-1) was fifth and Alabama (10-2) ranked sixth.

USC led 17-3 in the second quarter on Friday night, but Utah dominated the second half, outscoring the Trojans 30-7 over the final 30 minutes.

Utah quarterback Cameron Rising threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns for the Utes.

Ja'Quinden Jackson ran 13 times for 105 yards and two touchdowns for Utah.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 363 yards in the loss, including three touchdown passes. He was intercepted in the second half.

UTSA 48, NORTH TEXAS 27

SAN ANTONIO — Frank Harris threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 49 yards and another score, lifting No. 23 UTSA to its second-straight Conference USA championship with a 48-27 victory over North Texas on Friday night at the Alamodome.

UTSA knocked off North Texas for the second time in six weeks. In a game on Oct. 21, it took Harris’ 10-yard pass to De’Corian Clark with 15 seconds remaining to give UTSA a 31-27 victory.

Not wanting a repeat of its regular-season finale a week earlier in which UTSA found itself in a 24-0 hole against UT