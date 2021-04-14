UPCOMING EVENTS

DEADLINES

SUBMIT BY TUESDAY: All Upcoming Events or Recreation Digest items should be submitted to the Tribune sports department by 5 p.m. Tuesday of the week they are first intended to run. Information may be provided by e-mail, fax (223-2063), phone call (888-684-2293) or by visiting the Tribune office.

Please send all e-mail items for Recreation Digest or Upcoming Events to sports@bismarcktribune.com.

BASKETBALL

SMART START CAMPS: Start Smart Boys Basketball run by Century head boys basketball coach Darin Mattern. Grades 5-K at Century High, June 1-4, Cost $85. Grades 6-12 at Century June 7-10, Cost $85. Shooting camp for grades K-12 at Horizon Middle School, June 1-2, Cost $55. Shooting camp at Century for K-12 June 7-8, Cost $55. Make Checks payable to Darin Mattern. Mail to: Boys Basketball Coach, 2733 Lexington Dr, Bismarck, N.D., 58503. More information call: (701) 255-2218. Register at: http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly.com/start-smart-basketball-camps.html.