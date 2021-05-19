upcoming events, Thur, 5-20-21

3-ON-3 TOURNAMENT: At Two Rivers Activity Center, Jamestown. June 5. For boys and girls grades 3-8 and 9-adult. Skill levels: 1 (beginner)l 2 (intermediate); 3 (advanced). Cost $85 per team. Five players max per team. Three-game guarantee. For more information contact Luke Anderson at 701-368-2966. Send fee to: Two Rivers Activity Center, 1501 5th St. NE, Jamestown, N.D., 58401. Make checks payable to: TRAC.

FOOTBALL

UNIVERSITY OF MARY CAMPS: Mini Marauders Camp -- June 7-9 for kids ages K-5 from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost $100. Camp T-shirt and lunch provided. Middle School Camp -- June 10 from 1-6 p.m., for kids grades 6-8. Cost $40. Camp T-shirt provided. Prospect Indy Camp – June 5 or July 17, from 1-6 p.m., for kids grades 9-12. Cost $40. Camp T-shirt provided. All camps held at the MDU Resources Community Bowl, and conducted by the University of Mary football coaching staff. For more information contact Alex Kastens at amkastens@umary.edu.