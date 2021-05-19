upcoming events, Thur, 5-20-21

UPCOMING EVENTS
BASKETBALL
SMART START CAMPS: Start Smart Boys Basketball run by Century head boys basketball coach Darin Mattern. Grades 5-K at Century High, June 1-4, Cost $85. Grades 6-12 at Century June 7-10, Cost $85. Shooting camp for grades K-12 at Horizon Middle School, June 1-2, Cost $55. Shooting camp at Century for K-12 June 7-8, Cost $55. Make Checks payable to Darin Mattern. Mail to: Boys Basketball Coach, 2733 Lexington Dr, Bismarck, N.D., 58503. More information call: (701) 255-2218. Register at: http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly.com/start-smart-basketball-camps.html.
CAPITAL CITY CAMPS: Capital City Camp, grades 6-12, May 24-27. Capital City Camp, grades K-5, June 1-3. Skills academy, grades K-6, June 21-23. Lincoln Elementary, grades K-5, July 5-8. Capital City Classic, open to all high school teams, May 28-29. Contact Jordan Wilhelm at “bhsdemonhoops.webs.com.”
3-ON-3 TOURNAMENT: At Two Rivers Activity Center, Jamestown. June 5. For boys and girls grades 3-8 and 9-adult. Skill levels: 1 (beginner)l 2 (intermediate); 3 (advanced). Cost $85 per team. Five players max per team. Three-game guarantee. For more information contact Luke Anderson at 701-368-2966. Send fee to: Two Rivers Activity Center, 1501 5th St. NE, Jamestown, N.D., 58401. Make checks payable to: TRAC.
FOOTBALL
UNIVERSITY OF MARY CAMPS: Mini Marauders Camp -- June 7-9 for kids ages K-5 from 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost $100. Camp T-shirt and lunch provided. Middle School Camp -- June 10 from 1-6 p.m., for kids grades 6-8. Cost $40. Camp T-shirt provided. Prospect Indy Camp – June 5 or July 17, from 1-6 p.m., for kids grades 9-12. Cost $40. Camp T-shirt provided. All camps held at the MDU Resources Community Bowl, and conducted by the University of Mary football coaching staff. For more information contact Alex Kastens at amkastens@umary.edu.
CAPITAL CITY YOUTH CAMP: July 6-8 for athletes entering grades 2-5 next fall. Sessions run 1-3:15 p.m. daily at Century High School. Cost is $50 per athlete. Call Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779 for additional details or visit the Century football website at http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/.
CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL CAMP: July 6-8 for athletes entering grades 6-8 next fall. Sessions run 9-11:30 a.m. daily at Century High School. Cost is $60 per athlete. Call Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779 for additional details or visit the Century football website at http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/.