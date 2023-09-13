REC DIGEST

BASKETBALL

START SMART 3 ON 3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Sunday, Oct. 15 at Century High School. For boys and girls teams in grades 2-12. Cost is $250 per team. Teams will be guaranteed three games. Four players recommende3d for all teams. Divisions will be set based on gender and grade. Three-point contest per grade level, one minute per player for each team. Games will be officiated. Admission $5 for adults, $3 for students. Concessions will be available. Tournament limited to first 100 teams or registration will close on Oct. 6. Contact Darin Mattern (darin_mattern@bismarckschools.org) or Nathan Welstad (nathan_welstad@bismarckschools.org).