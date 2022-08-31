Upcoming events - Sept. 1, 2022

BASKETBALL

START SMART 3-ON-3 BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT BLAST: Sunday, Oct. 16 at Century High School. Cost is $150 per team with three-game guarantee. Four players are recommended for each team. Divisions will be set up based on gender and age. Priority will be to have teams play their own grade level but some grade levels may have to play up or down depending on number of teams. Three-point contest for each grade level. Games will be officiated. Admission $5 for adults, $3 for students. Concessions will be available. Game times and rules will be e-mailed prior to the tournament. Tournament limited to first 80 teams or registration will close on Oct. 9. For more information contact Darin Mattern or Nate Welstad at darin_mattern@bismarckscholls.org or nathan_welstad@bismarckschools.org.