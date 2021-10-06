Upcoming events - Oct. 7, 2021

UPCOMING EVENTS

TO SUBMIT: Send Upcoming Events or Recreation Digest items to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.

BASKETBALL

START SMART 3-ON-3 TOURNAMENT BLAST: Sunday, Oct. 17 at Century High School. 3-on-3 tournament for boys and girls teams in grades 2-8. Cost is $100 per team. Three-game guarantee. Four players are recommended for each team. Divisions will be made based on gender and current grade. Contact Darin Mattern (darin_mattern@bismarckschools.org) or Nate Welstad (Nathan_welstad@bismarckschools.org.).

BATTLE FOR THE 605 KICKOFF: Oct. 23, Watertown, S.D.. $150 entry fee, boys/girls, grades 3-8, A/B divisions if possible. Call or text Blake Heiser (605-868-0928) or Tanner Heiser (605-868-0929) or email HeiserSkillsAcademy@gmail.com or reach out through Facebook @HeiserSkillsAcademy.

2021 PATRIOTS FALL CLASS YOUTH TOURNAMENT: For girls grades 3-6 and boys grades 3-8. Nov. 6-7, 2021 in Bismarck. Cost $190 with a three-game guarantee. Register: https://tourneymachine.com/E96439

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0