Upcoming Events - Oct. 13

BASKETBALL

RODEO

BADLANDS CIRCUIT FINALS RODEO: Oct. 13-16 at the North Dakota State Fair. Thursday, Oct. 13 is Back Number Presentation & Stock Awards; Doors to the NDSF Upper Atrium open at 6:30 p.m., dinner at 7:30 p.m. Western Semi-formal attire required. Emceed by Wayne Brooks and Bob Tallman, featuring Dueling Piano Show. Friday, Oct. 14 is Pink Night in the Badlands at the NDSF Center; Divisional DC Breakaway Finals at 10:30 a.m. in Arena 2, Open Breakaway Roping at 11 a.m. in Arena 2, Team Roping at 1 p.m. in Arena 2. Performance #1 at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 is "Night of the Cowboy" with Open 4D Barrel Racing at 8 a.m., Team Roping at 9 a.m. in Arena 2, Kids Dummy Roping at 1 p.m. in FFA Hall, Open Dummy Roping to follow. Performance #2 is at 7 p.m. with Party in the Dirt to follow with Mud Butte Band. Sunday, Oct. 16 is Military Day. Cowboy Church with Pastor Jesse Anderson at 10 a.m. and Performance #3 at 1 p.m. Wrangler Trade Show taking place all three days, Friday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be found at https://gethookedup.rodeoticket.com/rodeos/prca-badlands-circuit-finals/2022/tickets.