Upcoming events - May 19, 2022

BASKETBALL

HOOPS STARS GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP: Session 1 -- Grades 3-5, May 31-June 3 at Horizon Middle School, 1-4 p.m. Cost $75. Session 2 -- Grades 6-12, June 6-9, 1-4 p.m. Cost $75. Camp conducted by Century High head coach Nate Welstad and assistant coaches on staff. Camp will focus on the fundamentals of basketball through competitions and game-like situations. Online registration only. Make checks payable to: Nate Welstad, 1324 Eagles View Place, Bismarck, ND, 58503. Questions, call Nate Welstad at (701) 471-0791.

START SMART BOYS BASKETBALL CAMP: Shooting Camp, Session #1 Grades K-12, May 31-June 1, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Horizon Middle School. Cost $60. Camp for Grades K-5, May 31-June 3, 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $90. Camp for Grades 6-12, June 6-9, 1-5 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $90. Shooting Camp, Session #2, Grades K-12, June 6-7, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Century High School. Cost $60. Camp conducted by Century High School head coach Darin Mattern. Register form available at: http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly.com/start-smart-basketball-camps.html. Mail registration and payment to: Darin Mattern, Boys, Basketball Coach, 2733 Lexington Dr, Bismarck, ND, 58503. Make checks payable to: Start Smart Basketball. For more information go to CHS boys basketball website or call (701) 226-6898.

THE HOOPS CAMP: July 11-14 At Horizon Middle School. Camp for boys and girls grades 4-8 and runs from 12-4:30 p.m. Boys and Girls camp in separate gyms. Cost $75 before May 31, $80 after. Forms available at the Horizon athletics website. For more information contact Charlie Ledger: 226-6706.

FOOTBALL

CAPITAL CITY YOUTH FOOTBALL CAMP: July 12-14 from 1-3:15 p.m. For boys/girls entering grades 2-5 this fall. Campers will learn all positons and basic fundamental. Bochures/registration forms are available at the Century football Web site or the Century/Horizon athletic Web site – http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. Cost is $50 (non-padded). For more information contract Century football coach Ron Wingenbach at (701) 426-1779,

CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL FOOTBALL CAMP: July 12-14 from 9-11:30 a.m. For boys/girls entering grades 6-9 this fall. Capers will develop individual skills and use them in a team atmosphere as well as footwork, technique and mastery of fundamentals. Cost is $60 (non-padded). Registration forms/brochures are available at the Century football or Century/Horizon athletic Web site – http://chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/. For more information contact Century football coach Ron Wingenbach at (701) 426-1779.

TENNIS

JACKIE DOCKTER MEMORIAL TENNIS TOURNAMENT: June 10-12 for junior and adult players. Pickleball divisions also planned. To register for tennis tournament, go to: playtennis.usta.com/jackiedocktertournament. To register for pickleball, go to: mandantenniscenter.com. Registration closes June 5. For more information, email erikporter37@gmail.com.

TRACK

701 THROWS CAMP: June 22-24 at Century. Open to grades 7-12. Camp runs June 22, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., June 23, 8:30 a.m.-430 p.m., June 24, 8:30 a.m.-noon. Cost $150. Registration deadline Sunday, June 12. Bring tennis shoes and throwing shoes, water bottle, notebook and pen, appropriate clothing for weather and sunscreen. Bring own implements if possible (2-4 discs, 1 shot, 1 javelin). If you do not have your own, some may be provided. Supplies are minimal, so bring them if you are able. Check in located inside the shed NW of the school. Lunch will not be provided. Sessions are timed so they work around lunch. For more information, contact Justin Miller at 701-527-488 or Larry Mille at 701-590-9379.

