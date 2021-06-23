 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming events - June 24, 2021
agate

Upcoming events - June 24, 2021

UPCOMING EVENTS

TO SUBMIT: Send Upcoming Events or Recreation Digest items to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.

BASKETBALL

HUSKIE HOOPS CAMP: July 12-15. 1-4:30 p.m. at Horizon Middle School. For boys and girls grades 4-8. Boys and girls in separate gyms. Cost $80. Registration available at the Horizon website. For more information call Charlie Ledger (701-226-6706) or Justin Ledger (516-2231).

SMART START 3-on-3 TOURNAMENT: Smart Start Summer Ending 3-on-3 basketball tournament, July 25 at Century High School. Brackets for boys and girls teams, grades 3-12. Entry fee: $100 per team with a three-game guarantee. Officials will be provided for all games. Contacts are Darin Mattern (darin_mattern@bismarckschools.opg) and Nate Welstad (nathan_welstad@bismarckschools.org). Additional information: http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly.com/start-smart-camp.html.

FOOTBALL

CAPITAL CITY YOUTH CAMP: July 6-8 for athletes entering grades 2-5 next fall. Sessions run 1-3:15 p.m. daily at Century High School. Cost is $50 per athlete. Call Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779 for additional details or visit the Century football website at http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/.

CAPITAL CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL CAMP: July 6-8 for athletes entering grades 6-8 next fall. Sessions run 9-11:30 a.m. daily at Century High School. Cost is $60 per athlete. Call Ron Wingenbach at 426-1779 for additional details or visit the Century football website at http://www.chs.bismarckschools.org/chs/chsathletics/football/.

bobcordova@bis.midco.net.

UNIVERSITY OF MARY CAMPS: Prospect Indy Camp – July 17 from 1-6 p.m., for kids grades 9-12. Cost $40. Camp T-shirt provided. All camps held at the MDU Resources Community Bowl, and conducted by the University of Mary football coaching staff. For more information contact Alex Kastens at amkastens@umary.edu.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News