Upcoming events - July 15, 2021
agate

UPCOMING EVENTS

TO SUBMIT: Send Upcoming Events or Recreation Digest items to: sports@bismarcktribune.com.

BASKETBALL

SMART START 3-on-3 TOURNAMENT: Smart Start Summer Ending 3-on-3 basketball tournament, July 25 at Century High School. Brackets for boys and girls teams, grades 3-12. Entry fee: $100 per team with a three-game guarantee. Officials will be provided for all games. Contacts are Darin Mattern (darin_mattern@bismarckschools.opg) and Nate Welstad (nathan_welstad@bismarckschools.org). Additional information: http://centurypatriotsboysbasketball.weebly.com/start-smart-camp.html.

FOOTBALL

UNIVERSITY OF MARY CAMPS: Prospect Indy Camp – July 17 from 1-6 p.m., for kids grades 9-12. Cost $40. Camp T-shirt provided. All camps held at the MDU Resources Community Bowl, and conducted by the University of Mary football coaching staff. For more information contact Alex Kastens at amkastens@umary.edu.

