UND's Rebraca headed to Iowa

Filip Rebraca, a 6-foot-9 senior-to-be, announced Thursday afternoon he is transferring from North Dakota to the Iowa men's basketball program.

He gives the Hawkeyes a needed experienced frontcourt player after Jack Nunge announced he was transferring from Iowa. He'll have two years of eligibility at Iowa if he chooses to use the NCAA's free year rule of the past season. He will be a college graduate this summer and wants to earn an MBA.

Rebraca is from Sombor, Serbia. He attended Williston Northampton School in Massachusetts before joining the UND program. He is the son of Zeljko Rebraca, who played in the NBA from 2001 to 2006.

Rebraca played 87 games and started 74 over his three-year North Dakota career. He was UND's leading scorer and rebounder in the 2020-21 season with 16.8 and 7.6 rebounds per game for the 9-17 Fighting Hawks.

"I do a little bit of everything," Rebraca told South Carolina newspaper The State last week. "In the post, I can play back to the basket, I can face up, I can face up and shoot, I can short-roll and shoot, I can drive and I can shoot 3s. I feel like my game is really well-rounded. All my skills can improve, but I'd say I can do a little bit of everything."