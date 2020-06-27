Under Armour looking to drop UCLA

There are strong incentives for both Under Armour and UCLA to reach an amicable settlement.

"If you're Under Armour, you have to handle this properly because you're still heavily invested _ literally and figuratively _ throughout the sports landscape and you don't want to be in a position where you're perceived to be playing hardball with one of your highest-profile clients," said David Carter, a sports business expert and professor at the USC Marshall School of Business.

"On the flip side of that, if you're UCLA, you also have to be concerned because you need to continue many, many years after this to negotiate future sponsorship deals whether they're with apparel manufacturers or beverage companies or financial services, so it's really delicate for both sides that they find a solution," Carter said.

Should UCLA and Under Armour part ways, the school would seek a new apparel deal, presumably with one of the other major players in sportswear. UCLA had fielded offers from Nike and Adidas before picking Under Armour four years ago.

Under Armour currently possesses the second-strongest foothold in the Pac-12 Conference among athletic apparel companies, holding deals with California and Utah in addition to UCLA. Nike holds deals with seven schools _ including USC _ while Adidas partners with Washington and Arizona State.