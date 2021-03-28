UND hockey gamer xxxxxxxxx

Eighty minutes was not enough to determine a spot in the Frozen Four in Fargo Saturday night.
Minnesota-Duluth scored two goals early in the third period, before North Dakota netted two goals in the last two minutes to tie it and force overtime in the championship game of the Fargo Regional.
At the Tribune's deadline, the game was tied 2-2 heading into the second 20-minute overtime. For more from Saturday night's game at Scheel's Arena, go to bismarcktribune.com.
The winner advanced to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh April 8 and 10.
Duluth appeared to have won the game in the first overtime.
Koby Bender fed a cross-ice pass to Kobe Roth, who ripped it past North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel. But after a review, the officials ruled Bender was barely off side, disallowing the goal.
UND rallied late to force overtime.
Down 2-0 with 2 minutes left, North Dakota pulled Scheel for the extra attacker, and it worked.
Collin Adams cut the deficit in half with a bank-shot from behind the cage off the leg of Duluth goalie Zach Stejskal to make it 2-1 at the 18:19 mark of the the third period.
Less than a minute later, with Scheel off the ice, a shot by Shane Pinto deflected off a Duluth player and landed perfectly at the feet of Jordan Kawaguchi. With an open net, Kawaguchi buried it to level the game at 2-all with 52 seconds left.
Scoreless through two periods, Duluth got two goals early in the third period.
A shot by Hunter Lellig was deflected by Jackson Kates, which sailed over the shoulder of Scheel to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead 2:31 into the third period.
Duluth doubled the lead less than two minutes later.
Cole Koepke blocked a shot by Ethan Frisch at UND's blue line. Koepke scooped up the puck and went in solo on Scheel. Koepke fired it top shelf past the UND netminder to make it 2-0 at the 4:41 mark.
UND peppered the Duluth goal in the first period, but Stejskal, a 6-foot-4 freshman, stopped them all.
UND had to work to get out of the second period unscathed. The Fighting Hawks were whistled for three minor penalties, but they killed off all three. The Bulldogs had one golden scoring opportunity, but Scheel denied Koepke who was wide open near the front of the cage.
Through 80 minutes, UND held a 38-31 advantage in shots on goal.
Duluth is seeking its third straight NCAA D-I hockey championship. Last year's tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.