UND hockey gamer xxxxxxxxx

Eighty minutes was not enough to determine a spot in the Frozen Four in Fargo Saturday night.

Minnesota-Duluth scored two goals early in the third period, before North Dakota netted two goals in the last two minutes to tie it and force overtime in the championship game of the Fargo Regional.

At the Tribune's deadline, the game was tied 2-2 heading into the second 20-minute overtime. For more from Saturday night's game at Scheel's Arena, go to bismarcktribune.com.

The winner advanced to the Frozen Four in Pittsburgh April 8 and 10.

Duluth appeared to have won the game in the first overtime.

Koby Bender fed a cross-ice pass to Kobe Roth, who ripped it past North Dakota goalie Adam Scheel. But after a review, the officials ruled Bender was barely off side, disallowing the goal.

UND rallied late to force overtime.

Down 2-0 with 2 minutes left, North Dakota pulled Scheel for the extra attacker, and it worked.

Collin Adams cut the deficit in half with a bank-shot from behind the cage off the leg of Duluth goalie Zach Stejskal to make it 2-1 at the 18:19 mark of the the third period.