UND gets needed home win over Minnesota-Duluth

Riese Gaber got North Dakota off to a fast start. Jackson Blake sealed a win late.

UND picked up a 4-2 NCHC victory over Minnesota-Duluth on Friday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena.

North Dakota, coming off a disappointing home-ice sweep at the hands of Western Michigan last weekend, started the weekend series off with a win.

UND jumped to an early lead as Gaber scored one minute into a power play at 3:36.

Gaber redirected a shot from Frisch in front of the net to notch his 11th goal in 13 games. Assists went to Ethan Frisch and Chris Jandric, as Gaber beat Matthew Thiessen to the glove side to make it 1-0 UND. It was Jandric’s team-leading 21st assist of the season and Gaber’s eighth tally on the man advantage.

The home team added to their lead just under 12 minutes into the second period.

Gavin Hain pounced on the puck in front of the net and scored his fourth of the season off assists from Mark Senden and Judd Caulfield at 12:01 to make it 2-0.

Minnesota-Duluth quickly answered. Kyle Bettens scored unassisted 1:25 later, pulling the Bulldogs back within a goal at 2-1. Bettens let loose with a blast from the point, which Drew DeRidder turned aside. But the rebound came right back to Bettens, who finished to get UMD on the scoreboard.

Louis Jamernik gave North Dakota back a two-goal cushion early in the third period.

Jamernik scored on a tough-angle shot 43 seconds into the final period. His second goal of the season, assisted by Caulfield and Jackson Blake, made it 3-1.

Bettens answered again for UMD. His second goal of the night, his fourth on the season, made it 3-2 at 13:42.

The Bulldogs pulled Thiessen with 1:26 remaining and pressed DeRidder but couldn’t get the equalizer. Blake sealed the win with an empty-netter with 5 seconds remaining. It was Blake’s 10th goal of the season, tying Jandric for second-most on the team.

DeRidder finished with 23 saves for North Dakota (10-10-4, 4-7-2 NCHC). Thiessen stopped 18 shots for Minnesota-Duluth (9-13-1, 4-9-0 NCHC).

The teams wrap up their weekend series tonight at 6:07 p.m.

North Dakota 4, Minnesota-Duluth 2

Minnesota-Duluth 0 1 1 — 2

North Dakota 1 1 2 — 4

First period: 1. UND, Riese Gaber (Ethan Frisch, Chris Jandric), 3:36, (pp).

Second period: 2. UND, Gavin Hain (Mark Senden, Judd Caulfield), 12:01. 3. UMD, Kyle Bettens (unassisted), 13:26.

Third period: 4. UND, Louis Jamernik (Caulfield, Jackson Blake), 0:43. 5. UMD, Bettens (Quinn Olson, Carter Loney), 13:42. 6. UND, Blake (unassisted), 19:55, (en).

Goalie saves: UMD – Matthew Thiessen 18. UND – Drew DeRidder 23.

Penalties: UMD 5 for 10 minutes. UND – 3 for 6 minutes.

Records: Minnesota-Duluth 9-13-1, 4-9-0 NCHC; North Dakota 10-10-4, 4-7-2 NCHC.