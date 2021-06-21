Unclaimed property becoming easier to access in North Dakota

The state of North Dakota holds more than $107 million in unclaimed property, and many people who are entitled to some of it aren't aware.

The unclaimed property is managed by the Board of University and School Lands, which uses interest earned off the property to help fund public education.

The 2021 Legislature made some changes to make it easier for people to claim what they're entitled to. State Land Commissioner Jodi Smith said the changes taking effect July 1 make the process more seamless.

"For example, we have something called 'FastTrack,'" Smith told Prairie Public. "You enter your information into the system, and it matches the information we have. I don't even have to touch it. The check is automatically mailed out to you."

Smith said there are some complex situations, such as estate plans, in which the Department needs more information, but that’s become more simplified.