Unclaimed property becoming easier to access in North Dakota

The state of North Dakota holds more than $107 million in unclaimed property, and many people who are entitled to some of it aren't aware.
The unclaimed property is managed by the Board of University and School Lands, which uses interest earned off the property to help fund public education.
The 2021 Legislature made some changes to make it easier for people to claim what they're entitled to. State Land Commissioner Jodi Smith said the changes taking effect July 1 make the process more seamless.
"For example, we have something called 'FastTrack,'" Smith told Prairie Public. "You enter your information into the system, and it matches the information we have. I don't even have to touch it. The check is automatically mailed out to you."
Smith said there are some complex situations, such as estate plans, in which the Department needs more information, but that’s become more simplified.
Some of the unclaimed property amounts are relatively small, while others are more meaningful, according to Smith, who described the property as ranging "from cash to stocks to great-grandpa's pocket watch." She said in one instance, a man called to inquire about stocks the department was holding for him.
"In talking to him, I was interested in 'why the rush' -- what is the importance of getting this money out?" Smith said. "He's a North Dakota citizen, and his wife had recently been diagnosed with cancer. The money that we were holding was going to help pay for her cancer treatment."
In another case, a woman filed for unclaimed property that was a family estate.
"All she knew is that it was over $5,000," Smith said. "When we issued the check, it was over $500,000."
To make a claim, go to unclaimedproperty.nd.gov or e-mail unclaimed@nd.gov.