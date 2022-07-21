 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
U.S. goes 1-2-3 in 200 meters at World Championships

EUGENE, Ore. — Noah Lyles led wire to wire and routed the field in the 200 meters Thursday in 19.31 seconds, the third-fastest time ever, to lead America's second sprint sweep at the world championships.

Lyles blew away U.S. teammates Kenny Bednarek by 0.46 seconds, with 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton finishing third.

The only two faster times are the 19.19 world record run by Usain Bolt in 2009, and a 19.26 two years later by another Jamaican, Yohan Blake, while he was pushing Bolt for supremacy. But the time that was most on Lyles' mind was 19.32. That's the American record set in 1996 by Michael Johnson and thought for decades to be unbeatable.

When Lyles crossed the finish line, he put his finger over his lips — time to shushhh all those who doubted him, a list that might include himself. It's been a rough couple of years during which he battled mental health issues and the strain of competing in front of empty seats.

Then, Lyles put his hand on his hip. Then, he checked the clock. It initially said 19.32, before adjusting down by 0.01. He gave it a dismissive wave.

“I saw the time pop up and saw I tied Michael Johnson’s record. I was like ‘Really, you’re going to do me like that?’ Lyles said. ”Then, that number changed from two to a one and my whole world changed.”

It changed even more after he saw the names of his American teammates pop up behind his. He slammed his hands on the ground, ripped off his jersey and grabbed the gold medal from the awaiting presenter.

His victory came moments after Shericka Jackson gave the Jamaican women another gold in the sprints. She ran 21.45, the second-fastest time in history, to beat 100-meter champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Only defending champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain, who won bronze, prevented a back-to-back Jamaican sweep.

While the Jamaican medalists were the same as four nights ago, the Americans put a completely different trio on the stand. Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell dominated the 100 meters.

