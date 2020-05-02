U of M try cuts to save budget

Athletic director Mark Coyle, who will present these strategies to the Board, and others in the athletic department also have taken pay cuts.

Fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1, could see even more significant impacts.

At a previous Board meeting April 7, Brian Burnett, University chief financial officer, presented three potential revenue losses. If sports go on as plan, he estimated the athletic department would lose $10 million for 2021. If sports go on without fans or with a truncated season, that total rises to $30 million. And if no sports happen through Dec. 31, it could be a $75 million revenue loss.

In addition to continued salary reductions and a hiring freeze, the athletic department is planning a reduction in the internship and graduate assistant program, which could mean smaller coaching staffs. It also is eliminating merit increases and not replacing three senior staff members who left their jobs.

The athletic department is targeting a double-digit percent reduction in its operating budget for fiscal year 2021, which translates to at least $12.3 million in cost savings. It plans to do that through exploring regional nonconference game scheduling or other competition opportunities, postponing specialty events and evaluating travel budgets -- flying commercial instead of charter, reducing noncompetition travel, reducing the number of support staff who travel and other overhead expenses.

