U of M looking at possible $75 million hit

Coyle wrote a letter to the community on Monday; it touched briefly on the financial situation the athletic department will face.

"Internally, our business and compliance offices are extremely busy, as we sort out our new reality in terms of how it affects our finances and our student-athletes," he wrote.

The "best case" would be a return to activities as normal this fall. The "moderate case" would be reduced activity through summer and "non-trivial" impacts into fall.

Regent David McMillan said he believes the "moderate" case is actually the "best" case. "I don't want to be a downer here," he said.

The "severe case" is a reduction into fall and a return to operations in spring semester 2021.

Gabel said it is premature to say when a decision would be needed on starting fall classes as usual, but they "want as much runway as possible." That could mean developments in the "earliest part of summer," she said.

The NCAA reduced its financial distribution to Division I conferences from approximately $600 million to $225 million on March 26. The cut was due to the cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament, with generates roughly $1.1 billion in annual revenue.