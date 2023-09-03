SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — It wasn't the start Shann Schillinger envisioned for his head coaching debut and it wasn't the start U-Mary hoped for to open the season.

The Marauders fell behind early and were never able to catch up in a 38-7 loss to Augustana at Kirkeby-Over Stadium on Saturday in Schillinger's first game at the helm.

A delay of game penalty on the first play of the game was an ominous sign of things to come for the Marauders (0-1 overall, 0-1 Northern Sun), who ran just three plays on Augustana's side of the field in the first half. Augustana's offense was in sync early, scoring a pair of first-quarter touchdowns by quarterback Casey Bauman to take a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

"We knew it was going to be a challenge," Schillinger said. "They have quite a bit of depth returning and we probably didn't have the depth that they do in a 100-degree day and we lost a couple guys early in the game that's hard to regroup from. We did some really disappointing things that are frustrating and we're not good enough to overcome right now."

Missed tackles were an issue for U-Mary's defense. On a 3rd-and-16 early in the second quarter, Bauman throw a pass along the sideline to Jarod Epperson one yard in front of the line of scrimmage. Epperson shook off the initial tackle and scampered 21 yards down the sideline for a first down. On the next play, Bauman connected with Canyon Bauer for a 38-yard touchdown to put the Vikings (1-0, 1-0) up 21-0.

"We had many times where we didn't tackle," Schillinger said. "We had calls where guys had opportunities to make plays and they didn't make them. We missed tackles when we would have gotten off the field. We have to execute that better but some of that's expected. Everyone in the country is saying that after the first game, but ours were very noticeable for us today."

U-Mary's lone drive stretching across the 50-yard line ended with a fumble in the final minute of the first half that Augustana converted to a field goal to grab a 24-0 lead at halftime.

Augustana pushed its lead to 31-0 on the opening possession of the second half before U-Mary orchestrated their only scoring drive of the game. Sophomore quarterback Sofian Massoud finished off a 10-play, 75-yard drive by finding Mujeeb Rufai on a one-handed grab across the middle for an 18-yard touchdown. Rufai led the team with 52 yards on five receptions.

Massoud — a transfer from Hampton University — got the start under center and finished with 92 yards and a touchdown on 11-for-13 passing. Junior Jesse Forknell entered the game with 12:02 left in the fourth quarter and completed six passes for 52 yards on his lone drive of the game. The drive stalled at the Augustana 17 after Forknell completed a 9-yard pass on 4th-and-12.

The Marauders defense forced two turnovers in the second half. Seth Jarrett intercepted Baumann at the U-Mary 18-yard line in the third quarter and Vegas George forced a fumble near midfield that was recovered by Kevin Butler.

"Coaches did a good job making some adjustments and the guys didn't quit," Schillinger said. "We just competed. The thing that probably didn't show up from not being there is the wind actually had an effect on that game. The first quarter they had the wind at their backs and they were able to run a lot of plays and really wore us down in the first quarter that set the tempo for the remainder of the game. I was proud of the way in the second half the guys got their air and kept swinging."

The Vikings accumulated 433 total yards compared to U-Mary's 219. The Marauders were outgained 203-75 yards on the ground, with U-Mary averaging just 2.3 yards per run. Andrew Trandahl led the Marauders with 32 yards on 13 carries.

The Marauders host Sioux Falls on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in their home opener.