Two third period goals help Bismarck edge Jamestown

Bismarck and Jamestown had combined for seven goals in two Bismarck wins in the regular season. So of course these two teams meeting in the girls state hockey tournament would be an all-defense showdown, right?

Well, the Blizzard and Blue Jays felt differently, as they combined for nine goals in a 6-3 Bismarck victory.

"It was a tight game. It took us until the third period for us to pop a couple more," Bismarck head coach Tim Meyer said. "Feels good to relax a little and start focusing on tomorrow."

Both teams benefited from some odd bounces in the first period, with each team scoring a goal off a funky rebound off the end boards.

Bismarck had the advantage in straightforward goals in the first period, which allowed the Blizzard to take a 2-1 advantage into the first intermission.

"There were a couple of those strange bounces in the first period where the puck hit off the end boards and they scored a goal off of it and we scored a goal off of it," Meyer said.

Kayley Wachter of the Blizzard scored just her third goal all season to give the Blizzard a three-goal lead, but it could have been more.

Bismarck had a goal disallowed after Wachter's tally that would have given them a 4-1 lead, which perhaps gave a little life to the Blue Jays.

"We had the goal disallowed that would have made it 4-1," Meyer said. "Then they came back and scored two. It was a fun game, but nerve-wracking."

The Blizzard fought back again as they had all year, with Madison Cole scoring her ninth of the year to give Bismarck back the lead after Alexis Kirkeby and Arya Mickelson had deadlocked the score at 3-3.

Bismarck goalie Kambree Grabar had a bit of a tough go of it, stopping eight of the 11 shots she faced while facing a highly opportunistic Blue Jays offense that didn't have a whole lot of zone time outside of the three power plays they earned.

"There had to be some nerves with this being her first state tournament game," Meyer said of his freshman goaltender. "Then you have that weird bounce where the puck landed right on the stick of the Jamestown player, and then Kirkeby coming down the ice one on one and those are tough saves to make.

"She's had her first taste of the state tournament now and we hope she bounces back."

Bismarck got two badly-needed insurance goals in the third period. Brenna Curl, who had assisted on Cole's go-ahead goal in the second, scored her first of the tournament to make it 5-3.

Cameron Schmidt, who scored two goals in the game, potted her second midway through the third and gave the Blizzard the final tally of the game.

"We could have done better (defensively) in certain circumstances," Meyer said. "But I think we did a good job of limiting (the Blue Jays) to just a few shots a period. We tried to spend as much time in their zone as possible until those power plays."

While the Blizzard did allow a power-play tally by Kirkeby in the second frame, they shut down the dangerous Blue Jay special teams unit in the third on two separate penalty kills.

With the win, Bismarck now turns its attention to this afternoon's game against Fargo North-South-Shanley, a team that played the Blizzard to overtime twice in the regular season.

"They're going to be tough to face, like anybody is at this time of the year," Meyer said. "Everybody wants to win. Hopefully it'll be another tight game for the fans, and hopefully we can give them a good show."

WEST FARGO 2, MANDAN 1

Mandan clung to a 1-0 lead for most of the contest, but West Fargo scored twice in the third period to escape an upset in a 2-1 win over the Braves.

Mckenzie Yantzer's goal early in the second period broke the ice after the teams played a scoreless first period.

Mandan netminder Jayli Wandler stopped all of the first 27 shots she faced through the first two periods, but was unable to keep her line perfect through the third.

Morgan Bents and Mia Gervais scored goals just under four minutes apart midway through the third, and United held on from there despite the Braves pulling Wandler with 2:10 to go in the game.

Mandan had swept the two meetings between the teams in the regular season, winning 5-1 at home and 2-0 on the road. But they couldn't replicate the feat a third time.

Each team was shut out on four power-play opportunities.

FARGO DAVIES 6, GRAND FORKS 1

Defending champion Fargo Davies easily advanced to the semifinal round of the girls state hockey tournament, knocking off eighth-seed Grand Forks 6-1 in the opening game of the girls tournament.

Morgan Sauvageau had a goal and an assist, Olivia Opheim had two goals, Sandra Sampson had a goal and an assist, and Noelle Lewis made 10 stops in the win for Davies.

Lauren Robinson scored the lone goal for Fargo Davies while goalie Kaylee Baker was under siege right from the get-go, making 50 stops.

FARGO NORTH-SOUTH-SHANLEY 5, MINOT 0

Rylee Bartz went off for four goals in the final girls hockey state quarterfinal in a 5-0 Fargo North-South-Shanley win over sixth-seed Minot Thursday evening.

Bartz scored the game's first goal early in the second on the power play, then scored a natural hat trick in the third period, including two goals shorthanded on back-to-back Minot power plays.

Evelyn Olson and Madelyn Rohrich assisted on Bartz's two non-shorthanded goals, and Becca Mathison scored the fifth goal for North-South-Shanley 25 seconds after Bartz's power-play tally in the second period.

Jillian Ackerman made 34 saves in the loss, while Savannah Wuitschick made 20 saves in a shutout win.

Minot was shut out on five power play opportunities, while Fargo went one for three.

UP NEXT

Semifinals: Fargo Davies and West Fargo meet in today's first semifinal, with puck drop scheduled for 12 p.m. Bismarck and Fargo North-South-Shanley play in the second semifinal, which will begin approximately half an hour after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will be played at Scheels Arena.

Loser out: Grand Forks and Mandan meet to try and extend their seasons in the first loser-out game, which is set for 5 p.m. at Farmers Union Arena. Jamestown and Minot will play in the second game, with puck drop coming half an hour after the Grand Forks/Mandan game.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0