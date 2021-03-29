Two teams, same troubles: NDSU, UND struggle through COVID-19 issues

About 75 miles separate NDSU and UND. This week both FCS college football teams are dealing with the same issue -- COVID-19.
Neither team played last Saturday after positive coronavirus tests within each program forced a postponement for the Fighting Hawks and a cancellation for the Bison. The new week did not start out any better for UND, which had its game against Missouri State scheduled for Saturday (April 3) canceled for the same reason.
UND not only canceled its game against Missouri State, it also paused all team activities, including practice, due to multiple positive tests within the program, head coach Bubba Schweigert said on Monday. Schweigert also said UND will increase testing this week.
"We gotta do a good job testing so you know what you're dealing with," he said.
UND, off to 4-1 start, finds itself in a peculiar position. The Fighting Hawks could go a month between games. Their last game was March 20 against the Bison. Since then, they've had one game postponed (March 27), one canceled (April 3) and their April 10 game was lost when Illinois State opted out for the remainder of the spring FCS season earlier in March. That leaves the rescheduled game on April 17, at Youngstown State, as UND's last chance to play before the playoffs.
Schweigert said the long break between games is concerning, but pulling the plug entirely is not an option.
"That thought has not entered my mind ... or the team's mind," Schweigert said. "Our guys want to play. I think the right decision is to allow them to play when it's safe."
NDSU's Dakota Marker game against South Dakota State (4-1) at the Fargodome on Saturday is still on.
Matt Entz, Bison head coach, said they also are increasing testing this week and won't know for sure until the end of the week if the game is a go.
Entz said Monday the Bison (5-1) could be missing starters on Saturday, pending test results this week.
Last Saturday, the Bison were getting ready to head to the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D., to face South Dakota when the game was canceled because of a positive test on the NDSU team.
"I felt like the team was in a good spot. All the boxes had been checked," Entz said. "Unfortunately, things you can't control took over."
On Monday, two more FCS teams -- 17th-ranked Tennessee-Chattanooga and Cal Poly -- opted to end their seasons early. Both were running out of healthy scholarship players. It's a scenario that does concern Entz.
"You can't move your fifth-string punter to 3-technique," he said.
Entz said the disjointed season is much better than the alternative.
"Has it been worth it? Yes," Entz said. "We've gotten better on the field. We've gotten closer as team."
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com