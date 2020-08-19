Two Brewers fans go sky high to watch favorite team

"And we did," he said. "They weren't happy, but I get it. ... They have much bigger issues to deal with."

Police spokesman John Elder confirmed that ramp security called police on the brothers, and added that others this baseball season have been trying to get a live glimpse of the Target Field action from the outside in.

City spokesman Casper Hill said "the public is not allowed [on the ramp's highest level] for security reasons. The entrance to that top level is roped off, and a security guard is there watching for any violators."

Twins spokesman Dustin Morse said the Zlebek brothers' ingenuity "obviously shows the strange season that 2020 really is and the passion that fans are showing ... to watch and listen and pay attention to Twins baseball."

Morse said there's been no fans who have found a way to sneak inside, but "we've heard some chants from outside the gates. [Outfielder] Eddie Rosario heard a father and son outside a gate chanting 'Eddie, Eddie," and he chuckled and said that it made him feel good."

Pete Zlebek said he grew up in Wisconsin as a Brewers fan but "I wouldn't say I'm a rabid Brewers fan; more of a guy who loves being at the park. ... I also love Target Field. I've been to quite a few MLB parks, and Target Field is one of my favorites."