Twins withdrawl from trade, keep Graterol

The Red Sox reportedly balked at consummating the deal when they got a look at Graterol's medicals and determined the right-hander projected as a reliever and not a starter, as they had hoped.

Many, however, have suggested that Boston was reversing course after fans criticized the decision to send center fielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price to L.A. for Graterol and outfielder Alex Verdugo.

One major league source said Friday that Boston might just want "a mulligan" on the deal, suggesting they were asking for prospects they knew the Twins wouldn't give up. In that case, the entire three-team deal would collapse.

Graterol's agent, Scott Boras, also expressed his disappointment on Friday, telling the Boston Globe, "I had this conversation with the Minnesota staff. There's a very clear probability that this player will return to be a starting pitcher."

Graterol had Tommy John surgery to repair his right elbow at 16, and was placed on the injured list last season with a shoulder impingement that cost him more than two months at Class AA.

But Graterol also pitched for the Twins 11 times in September and October, including a scoreless inning in the playoffs, and routinely hit 100 mph on the radar gun.

