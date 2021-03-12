Twins, Wild, Wolves soon to have fans

There has been plenty of fan noise at professional games in Minnesota over the past eight months. It is piped in, often for purposes of television, where viewers also see cardboard cutouts of people, some famous, and anonymous pets.
The players tolerate it, but they've also been in arenas and stadiums in other states where fans are allowed, and they have noticed a big difference.
"We're used to playing in front of empty seats," said Wild defenseman Ryan Suter. "And then to have fans in Vegas, I'm not sure how many they had, but it was definitely different. It was a little nerve-racking just being like, 'Oh OK, there's fans here finally.'"
For players and coaches, the news Friday from Gov. Tim Walz, who announced fans will start returning to games after April 1, was welcome.
"It gets old playing in front of no fans," Suter said. "And then when you know how good your fans are and how much they can help you, to be able to have some in a couple weeks is pretty exciting for us."
The Twins will be allowed to have 10,000 fans at their games, with the home opener April 8 against Seattle. The Timberwolves and Wild can have 3,000 fans beginning with their first home games in April; for both teams, that's April 5.
"We're jacked about it," said Wild coach Dean Evason. "I think the entire league, the entire world for that matter, is jacked about it. We're excited to see our fans and I hope our fans are excited to see us."
Evason's team skated in front of fans in Vegas and Arizona on a recent road trip.
"It does create an atmosphere. No question. You look up and there's people standing and cheering and in between and certainly in Vegas there was a nice vibe," he said. "It does make a big difference, even with that little amount in a big stadium."
The Twins have been playing spring training games at ballparks in Florida that are about one-third of capacity after a 2020 season with only cutouts and piped in noise.
"Definitely the fans, they played a huge role for us," said veteran designated hitter Nelson Cruz. "The first few games of [last] season hit you pretty good, like 'Wow, there's no fans.' Once you play those big games, the playoffs, you need those fans behind you. The energy they bring every day is something you as a player missed.
"At the end of the day we play for the fans. We play for winning. And that's that."
The Wolves had the NBA's worst record in the first half of the season, but hope to spark fan interest with a new coach in Chris Finch. They have 12 home games in April and May.
The Wild's season shut down last March, and it played in the NHL postseason in a bubble in Edmonton in August. The NHL season started in January, and now has a dozen teams with fans in attendance.
But the Xcel Energy Center has played host to games with only a few family members watching.
"It obviously was really tough in the beginning trying to get used to it," winger Jordan Greenway said. "I think the guys will be excited. Everyone will be excited. We've got great fans. It's great energy. It's a great atmosphere to play in. It'll definitely be good when it gets back to normal."