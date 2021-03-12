Twins, Wild, Wolves soon to have fans

There has been plenty of fan noise at professional games in Minnesota over the past eight months. It is piped in, often for purposes of television, where viewers also see cardboard cutouts of people, some famous, and anonymous pets.

The players tolerate it, but they've also been in arenas and stadiums in other states where fans are allowed, and they have noticed a big difference.

"We're used to playing in front of empty seats," said Wild defenseman Ryan Suter. "And then to have fans in Vegas, I'm not sure how many they had, but it was definitely different. It was a little nerve-racking just being like, 'Oh OK, there's fans here finally.'"

For players and coaches, the news Friday from Gov. Tim Walz, who announced fans will start returning to games after April 1, was welcome.

"It gets old playing in front of no fans," Suter said. "And then when you know how good your fans are and how much they can help you, to be able to have some in a couple weeks is pretty exciting for us."

The Twins will be allowed to have 10,000 fans at their games, with the home opener April 8 against Seattle. The Timberwolves and Wild can have 3,000 fans beginning with their first home games in April; for both teams, that's April 5.