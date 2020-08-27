Schedule taking toll on Twins

Dealing with pressure

“I’ve seen Alcala a couple times where he was like, there’s things where he felt he wasn’t given the best stuff and then he turned it on. He got mad. And then he got out of it and he got really excited,” May said. “It was a situation that wasn’t like the highest leverage or the biggest of deals, in terms of the game, but it was a big deal to him. So seeing that, I knew exactly how he was feeling. You’ve got to want it, you’ve got to want to be in that situation. You’ve got to like it. And you’ve got to take the pros and cons and just know that no one is coming to help you out.”