Twins top Tribe

A LONG DAY

The Twins tried to ease the concerns of the Indians over the cleaning procedures for the visiting clubhouse. Both teams heard of the positive tests for St. Louis in the morning and started protocols for testing. Derek Falvey, Minnesota’s chief baseball officer who had previously been in the Cleveland organization, also reached out to the Indians with the cleaning logs for the visiting clubhouse.

“What we did was we gathered all the cleaning, the actual schedule of our cleaning,” Falvey said before the game. “Exactly what we did for each day for the Cardinals series, up and through, really, last night and what had been done at each juncture, and gave them that log, and getting down to the detail of what was sprayed, what kind of products were used, how it was wiped down, all of those things, just to make sure they felt they had complete information. I would like the same if we were on the road and we were dealing with the same problem.”