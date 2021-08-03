Twins top Reds

Cincinnati’s Joey Votto went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his second game since a seven-game streak with at least one homer.

India, named on Monday July’s NL Rookie of the Month, followed Shogo Akiyama’s pinch-hit single with a blast off Maeda that landed 10 rows deep in the left field stands.

Maeda led off Minnesota’s fifth with a single to left. After Rooker walked with one out, Garver’s three-run shot landed in virtually the same spot as India’s homer in the top of the inning, giving the Twins a 4-3 lead.

Maeda lasted five innings, giving up seven hits and five runs with one walk and nine strikeouts. Cincinnati starter Tyler Mahle also went five, allowing six hits and four runs with two walks and five strikeouts.

UP NEXT

Twins: LHP Charlie Barnes (0-1) is scheduled to make his second career start in the finale of the two-game series after becoming the second pitcher in club history to allow one or fewer runs and lose in his debut.

Reds: RHP Luis Castillo (5-10) has a 1.95 ERA since June 1, second-best in the majors behind Walker Buehler’s 1.77 for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

