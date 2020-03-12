Twins to wait it out

FORT MYERS, FLA. -- Major League Baseball suspended spring training Thursday because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The start of the regular season will be pushed back at least two weeks.

The Twins were scheduled to have a game Thursday night at Hammond Stadium against the Orioles; it was canceled, although the day games in the Grapefruit League went on as scheduled.

There was a team meeting in their clubhouse as players were briefed about plans to shut down operations and delay the season in response to the spread of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19.

Afterward, a handful of players, including outfielder Byron Buxton, appeared on the field at Hammond Stadium to play catch. But there was little other activity at Twins’ camp.

The regular season opener was supposed to be March 26 in Oakland, and the Twins home opener was scheduled for April 2.

MLB issued this statement: