Twins to target catcher in draft?

Still, Baseball America has a strong track record of anticipating picks, so it’s interesting to note their early projection for the Twins: Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler, a junior from North Canton, Ohio. Dingler batted .340/.404/.760 in 13 games before the season was wiped out by the coronavirus. He led the Buckeyes or tied for the team lead in hits (17), doubles (4), triples (1), home runs (5) and RBIs (14). Last year, Dingler went 6-for-9 against Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament and was named to the All-Big Ten second team.

So is Dingler a future Twins draftee? Well, Minnesota didn’t draft a catcher until the 29th round last year, so it’s always good to replenish such an important position. And Dingler’s “big league arm strength” -- he threw out 21 of 42 would-be base-stealers during his college career -- makes him stand out. But even BA analysts J.J. Cooper and Carlos Collazo admit that the projection is more about when Dingler might be drafted, not by whom.

“I’m not sure if the Twins specifically are the team to take him, but anywhere around here through pick No. 40 makes sense to me,” Collazo wrote.

It’s worth noting that last year’s first-round pick, infielder Keoni Cavaco, also jetted up team’s boards in the last few weeks before the draft.