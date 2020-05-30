Twins to pay minor leaguers through August

"We're going to need more than 30 allotted players or whatever it is come the start of the season," Derek Falvey, the Twins president of baseball operations. "We anticipate that. We're prepping for it.

"We're coming up with a two-pronged approach. One is an entirely internal approach, where maybe the direction at some point is each team is going to have their own control over how they are going to work their own depth camp, so to speak.

"... And then maybe the other one is how we pivot to something that is more league-oriented. ... What we can control right now is the planning among our internal group."

The Twins have minor league affiliates in Rochester, N.Y. (Class AAA); Pensacola, Fla. (AA); Cedar Rapids, Iowa (A); Fort Myers, Fla. (A and rookie league); Elizabethton, Tenn. (rookie level); and a rookie level team in the Dominican Republic.

If there's a major league season but no minor league season, there will be the need for extra players to somehow stay sharp while continuing to develop.

"We've focused on what intrasquads would look like, how we can keep guys pretty active if we weren't playing other teams," Falvey said. "... There's still some question about the minor league baseball season ... and what that will look like.