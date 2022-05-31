Twins, Tigers split twinbill

DETROIT — Max Kepler had three hits and drove in three runs to help the Minnesota Twins to an 8-2 win over the Detroit Tigers in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader. Detroit won the second game 4-0.

Kepler is hitting .320 with four homers and 12 RBI in 25 at-bats against the Tigers this season.

Minnesota's Devin Smeltzer (2-0) picked up the win, giving up two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

"Today's the best I've felt," Smeltzer said. "My fastball velocity and fastball command is the best it has been, I was able to move the ball up and down and my changeup was good."

Tigers starter Rony Garcia (0-1) took the loss, allowing six runs and seven hits in five innings.

"We didn't do a good job of controlling the top half of their lineup, and they did a pretty good job of controlling the top half of our lineup," Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. "When that happens, it is an uphill battle."

Minnesota took a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run double by Trevor Larnach, and the Twins added four more runs in the third.

Byron Buxton led off with a single — his first hit in 24 at-bats against Detroit this season — and scored on Kepler's double.

Jorge Polanco singled, and with one out Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer to left for his sixth homer of the season.

Miguel Cabrera singled — career hit No. 3,030 — and scored in the fourth to make it 6-1, but Kepler added a two-run single in the seventh.

Daz Cameron ended Smeltzer's day with an RBI double in the seventh.

"The good thing about Devin is that he throws strikes," Sanchez said. "All his pitches were working today and he attacks the hitters. That plan works for us."

Tigers rookie Spencer Torkelson went 3-for-4 in the first game, his second straight three-hit game.

"I'm seeing the ball a lot better right now, and I'm definitely getting my good swing off in more at-bats," said Torkelson, who raised his batting average from .176 to .211. "This game can knock you down fast, but sameness is greatness. Stay the course and results are going to happen."

TIGERS 4, TWINS 0

Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers, with Kody Clemens making his major league debut while his famous father watched from a suite, beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader.

Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens saw his 26-year-old son go 0 for 3, striking out twice and drawing a walk. Flawless in the field at second base, Kody Clemens handled a grounder for the final out of the game.

In the second game, Schoop hit a two-run homer in the first inning and added a two-run single off second baseman Jorge Polanco's glove.

Tigers starter Joey Wentz, making his second major league appearance, allowed just one hit in four innings, but left with a shoulder strain while pitching to the first batter of the fifth inning.

Reliever Wily Peralta (2-0) got the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Five Tigers pitchers combined on the three-hit shutout.

Minnesota starter Cole Sands (0-1) allowed four runs on five hits and four walks in four innings.

