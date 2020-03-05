Twins taking precautions against Coronavirus

FORT MYERS, FLA. -- Taylor Rogers sat down at a table in the Twins clubhouse Thursday morning and began signing his name, around several teammates’ signatures already there, on a couple of dozen baseballs boxed up in front of him.

“Coronavirus balls,” Rogers said. “It’s a good idea.”

The idea is, players will sign baseballs in the clubhouse and hand them out to kids after their workouts.

“We’re not trying to avoid interacting with fans,” Rogers said. “We’re just trying to be cautious right now.”

Until the contagious COVID-19 virus has been contained or eradicated, he means. Major League Baseball has recommended to each team that players curtail avoidable physical contact with fans, or each other, as much as possible. No more high-fiving players as they run by, no more handshakes when greeting each other -- and no more signing autographs if it means using a fan’s pen.

“When you’re signing autographs for fans, some of them are standing there waiting with their pen in their mouth. And then they hand it to you,” Rogers said. “There are times when you touch 50 people’s hands in a day. And the message from the team is, there are small things we can do to be more careful. We’re trying to be smart about it.”