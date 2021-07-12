Twins take pair of Big Ten pitchers to start second day of MLB draft

After drafting two high schoolers on Day 1 of the MLB Draft, the Twins on Monday chose two lefthanded pitchers, both from the Big Ten Conference, with their second- and third-round picks, respectively.

With the 61st overall pick, the Twins chose the 6-5 Steven Hajjar from Michigan. And at No. 98, the Twins got the 6-3 Cade Povich from Nebraska.

Hajjar, a Massachusetts native, started 14 games this season and went 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA for Michigan, with 110 strikeouts and 29 walks in 81 2⁄3 innings.

The signing bonus draft slot for the No. 61 pick is $1.13 million. Hajjar still has two years of eligibility remaining at Michigan.

Povich, a Nebraska native, went 6-1 with a 3.11 ERA for the Cornhuskers this season, with 88 strikeouts and 22 walks in 81 innings. His signing bonus slot is $593,100.

The Twins added another college player in the fourth round, taking Oklahoma State third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand. He batted .361 with 15 home runs, 66 RBI, a .442 on-base percentage and .661 slugging percentage for the Cowboys this season.