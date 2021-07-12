 Skip to main content
Twins take pair of Big Ten pitchers to start second day of MLB draft
Twins take pair of Big Ten pitchers to start second day of MLB draft

mt

After drafting two high schoolers on Day 1 of the MLB Draft, the Twins on Monday chose two lefthanded pitchers, both from the Big Ten Conference, with their second- and third-round picks, respectively.

With the 61st overall pick, the Twins chose the 6-5 Steven Hajjar from Michigan. And at No. 98, the Twins got the 6-3 Cade Povich from Nebraska.

Hajjar, a Massachusetts native, started 14 games this season and went 4-2 with a 3.09 ERA for Michigan, with 110 strikeouts and 29 walks in 81 2⁄3 innings.

The signing bonus draft slot for the No. 61 pick is $1.13 million. Hajjar still has two years of eligibility remaining at Michigan.

Povich, a Nebraska native, went 6-1 with a 3.11 ERA for the Cornhuskers this season, with 88 strikeouts and 22 walks in 81 innings. His signing bonus slot is $593,100.

The Twins added another college player in the fourth round, taking Oklahoma State third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand. He batted .361 with 15 home runs, 66 RBI, a .442 on-base percentage and .661 slugging percentage for the Cowboys this season.

On Sunday, the Twins picked 18-year-old righthander Chase Petty with their first-round pick (No. 26 overall) and Noah Miller, a shortstop from Ozaukee High School in Fredonia, Wisc. with their competitive-balance pick (No. 36 overall).

Rounds 2-10 of the MLB Draft were held on Monday. The draft concludes with rounds 11-20 today.

Picks from rounds 2-10 can be found on page B5 of the Tribune.

