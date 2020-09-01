Twins snap losing streak

They scratched out a run in the fifth when Marwin Gonzalez was safe at first when White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu couldn't hold onto a throw that would have led to an inning-ending double play. Jorge Polanco scored from third.

White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel was removed after the fifth, and the Twins went after reliever Jimmy Cordero.

Back-to-back pinch hitters came through: Jake Cave tripled to right-center, then Luis Arraez doubled into the right-field corner to score Cave and tie the score at 2-2. It was the first time the Twins had multiple pinch hits in the same inning since April 11, 1989.

The Twins seemed on the verge of a bigger inning, but Arraez attempted to advance to third on a grounder to short and was thrown out, then Polanco flew out to end the inning.

Pineda, making his first start since Sept. 6 of last season, had a pretty loud first inning. Three of his pitches were squared up for exit velocities over 95 miles per hour, including Eloy Jimenez's 111.6-mph missile to left-center that drove in the first two runs of the game. But Pineda's fastball-slider combo started clicking, and he eased through Chicago's lineup. He needed only 11 pitches to get through the third and only five in the fourth. He got 11 swings and misses with his slider, which had wicked movement all night.