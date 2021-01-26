Twins sign shortstop Simmons

In addition to second base, Arraez has played third base, shortstop and left field in the majors, and could allow manager Rocco Baldelli to continue his practice of regular rest for his entire roster, a habit that kept Gonzalez in the lineup for 78 percent of games during his two seasons with the Twins despite having no defined position.

Simmons' defense is so well-regarded, he has received MVP votes three times during his career. It also prompted the Braves to sign him to a seven-year, $58 million contract after just two seasons in the league, a deal that was to pay him $15 million last summer before expiring.

At the plate, Simmons is far less accomplished, but he's not an automatic out, either. Simmons has batted above .250 in each of the past six seasons, has reached double digits in home runs three times, and in an era of rampant strikeouts, has shown an ability to control the strike zone, never striking out more than 67 times in a season.

Simmons, 6-2 and 195 pounds, has a career batting average of .269 with a .317 on-base percentage and a .379 slugging percentage. He has 67 home runs in 4,280 career plate appearances.