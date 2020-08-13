Twins shuffle bullpen

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Zack Littell has recovered from his strained left hamstring, the Twins announced Thursday in activating the righthander from the injured list, but Cody Stashak’s sore back will keep him out of action for at least a week.

Stashak, who has struck out 10 batters in seven innings this season, was placed on the injured list, backdated to Wednesday, with lower back inflammation. He will be replaced by Littell, who missed 13 games while recovering from his hamstring injury.

The Twins also designated veteran righthander Cory Gearrin for assignment in order to create a roster spot for infielder Ildemaro Vargas, who was acquired from Arizona on Tuesday. Gearrin appeared in one game for the Twins, his seventh major-league team, shutting out the Royals for two innings on Sunday.

Vargas is expected to clear MLB coronavirus protocols by Friday and be on the roster for the start of a seven-game homestand against the Royals and Brewers. Replacing Gearrin with the veteran infielder means the Twins now have 15 pitchers and 13 position players on their 28-man roster.

Jake Odorizzi makes his second start of the season on the mound for the Twins tonight. Kansas City counters with right-hander Jakob Junis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0