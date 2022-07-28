 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Twins shortstop Correa thinks like a GM this trade time of year

  • 0

MILWAUKEE — The approaching deadline to make trades, now less than a week away, has had little effect in the Twins' clubhouse, manager Rocco Baldelli says. But that doesn't mean his players aren't interested in who might be acquired to help the Twins try to hold on to their AL Central lead.

In fact, Carlos Correa has offered Derek Falvey and the Twins front office some ideas and evaluations about potential trade targets as next Tuesday's 5 p.m. deadline approaches.

"Obviously, they know the numbers and all that, but they're not facing the pitchers, they're not out there the way we are," Correa said. "I'm watching baseball 24/7, and when I see somebody on a team that's not going to have a chance and I think they can help, I always bring it up. It's kind of like the relationship you've got to have with your front office if you want to have success."

It's a relationship that Correa, an especially statistic-savvy player, developed while with the Astros, too. Their front office welcomed the input, just as the Twins have this year, he said.

People are also reading…

"I was very vocal about things that we needed, and specific players that can make us a lot better," Correa said. "The things I need to communicate are things that would put us in a better spot."

He declined, however, to reveal what his recommendations have been this month.

"Obviously, I would like to keep that private, because my teammates deserve respect," he said. "Bringing in someone new, that means he takes somebody else's spot here. So those conversations should remain private."Fair trade?Then again, maybe the Twins should be careful about Correa's trade insights. His last swap didn't go as expected.

Correa spotted a young teenage fan Sunday in Detroit wearing a "Thinking Cap" from a TV series he likes, Netflix's "Stranger Things."

"I said, 'Hey, after the game, I want that hat. I'll trade you,'" Correa said. "He said, 'OK,'" so as he left the field following the Twins' 9-1 victory, Correa removed the laminated scouting report he keeps in his cap and tossed it to the fan.

One problem: Correa's PitchCom unit, a long and flat electronic device that allows him to hear what pitch is being called by the catcher, was still in the cap's interior lining.

"I realized it when the [equipment manager] asked me for the PitchCom. I said, 'I don't have it. I gave it to a kid,' " Correa said, and he was worried. "I was like, 'Oh no, he's going to listen to our signs!' But I guess it doesn't work anymore. They just gave me a new one, so I guess it wasn't as big a deal as I thought at first."Sore and surgeryRighthander Josh Winder has been shut down for now, Baldelli said Wednesday, while the Twins try to determine why the soreness in his pitching shoulder keeps returning.

The injury, which has forced Winder to the injured list twice this season and ended his Class AAA season two months early last year, is not necessarily season-ending, the manager said, but Winder has been sent to the team's Fort Myers, Fla., camp to work with their rehab staff there.

"There's no singular reason why we're looking at this and thinking, 'Well, this is why this is happening.' It's just soreness that keeps creeping back in there," Baldelli said of Winder, who has started six games for the Twins this year and won four of them. "He seems really good for a month, sometimes two months, but it's something that we need to figure out."

Danny Coulombe, meanwhile, won't be returning this season, Baldelli said. After trying for two months to recover from a hip injury, the left-handed reliever underwent surgery this week to repair the labrum in his left hip, Baldelli said.

And righthander Bailey Ober will play catch this week, the manager said, in hopes of throwing off a mound "soon." But no timetable exists yet for a return by Ober, who suffered a groin injury seven starts into this season and has now missed eight weeks.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Slump for tech chops off chunk of Wall Street’s winning week

Slump for tech chops off chunk of Wall Street’s winning week

Wall Street gave back some of its strong gains from the week on Friday following discouraging readings on the global economy and another slew of profit reports from big U.S. companies. The S&P 500 lost nearly 1%, ending a three-day rally that had carried it back to its highest level since early June. The Nasdaq led the market lower with a drop of almost 2% following weaker-than-expected profit reports from tech-oriented companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, in large part because constituent American Express gave an encouraging earnings report. Treasury yields slumped.

Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site for data center

Bitzero to buy old North Dakota missile site for data center

Gov. Doug Burgum says a crypto mining company is planning to redevelop a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into data center that may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies. Bitzero announced last month that it planned to make North Dakota its headquarters for North American operations. The company says within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology.  Bitzero is backed by strategic investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News