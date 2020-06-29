Twins set summer training roster

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Twins released their “summer training” roster Monday, with 59 of a possible 60 players in the team's player pool.

The team reports Wednesday and will begin workouts at Target Field on Friday.

The team’s 40-man roster is joined by an initial 19-player taxi squad, leaving one spot open for an addition down the line. Players can be moved back and forth from the active roster to the taxi squad.

Teams will have a 30-player roster by Opening Day, which is either July 23 or July 24. The remaining players will train at another site in the Twin Cities.

The 40-man roster includes pitchers Jorge Alcala, Homer Bailey, Jose Berrios, Dakota Chalmers, Tyler Clippard, Randy Dobnak, Tyler Duffey, Jhoan Duran, Rich Hill, Zack Littell, Kenta Maeda, Trevor May, Jake Odorizzi, Sean Poppen, Taylor Rogers, Sergio Romo, Devin Smeltzer, Cody Stashak, Lewis Thorpe and Matt Wisler.

Catchers are Willians Astudillo, Alex Avila and Mitch Garver.

Infielders are Ehire Adrianza, Luis Arraez, Travis Blankenhorn, Josh Donaldson, Marwin Gonzalez, Nick Gordon, Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sano.

Outfielders are Byron Buxton, Jake Cave, Gilberto Celestino, Max Kepler, Eddie Rosario, LaMonte Wade and Nelson Cruz.