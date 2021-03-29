Twins set final roster

The Minnesota Twins finalized their 26-player Opening Day roster on Monday by sending outfielder Brent Rooker to the alternate training site and reassigning pitchers Brandon Waddell and Derek Law to minor league camp.

Rooker will be on the five-player taxi squad to begin the season.

Reliever Edwar Colina, who has not pitched in spring training, was placed on the injured list.

The roster cuts mean outfielder Kyle Garlick, picked up on waivers from the Atlanta Braves in February, will start the season on the Twins' roster. Garlick, a right-handed batter, and left-handed hitting Jake Cave are expected to platoon in left field, with Byron Buxton in center field and Max Kepler in right.

Left-handed pitcher Caleb Thielbar earned the final spot in Minnesota's bullpen.

Kenta Maeda will start on the mound on Opening Day for the Twins against the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m., in Milwaukee. Brandon Woodruff, a hard-throwing right-hander, will pitch for the Brewers.

Following the series in Milwaukee, Minnesota plays three day games in Detroit, April 5-7. The Twins' first home series is scheduled for April 8, 10-11 against the Seattle Mariners.

DOBNAK GETS DEAL