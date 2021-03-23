Twins send top prospect Kiriloff to minors

"It was kind of a confidence boost for me. I've never really, in the few games I've gotten to pitch in major league spring training, I've never really gotten to face a legit lineup. And the one today against the Pirates, there were a few names I had never really seen before, but for the most part, there were a lot of guys who are going to contribute to them this season," said Jax, who figures to start the season at Class AAA St. Paul. "For me at least, it was great to get up there and get that confidence, and see those guys and understand that I belong up here, that I can get outs."